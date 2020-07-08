Trafficked V’zuelan boy, 8, staying ‘with a family in TT’

Venezuelan authorities have detained a 45-year-old man who is believed to be involved in the illegal trafficking of a child from Güiria to TT.

The victim, an eight-year-old boy, is said to be staying with a family in Trinidad, according to a report on Tuesday by media company Pitazo.

The report said the Corps of Investigations, Scientific, Criminal and Criminalists (Cicpc) detained Luis Antonio Gamardo Acosta from the Valdez municipality in Sucre State.

According to information provided by the security agency, the man transported the minor by boat and left with the family.

The detainee is believed to be part of a human trafficking ring.

Cicpc also seized a blue and white boat, identified as Yrais Alexander, two offboard engines, four life jackets and a cell phone.

"Cicpc sources explained to El Pitazo this Tuesday that it is a band responsible for moving people without the respective legal documentation to exit the country and that for each person they charge up to US $300," El Pitazo said.

The boat was the one used in a recent illegal trip from Güiria to Trinidad where TT Coast Guard intercepted it at sea and subsequently returned the occupants to Venezuela.