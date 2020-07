Teen among two shot in Tacarigua.

Two people, one a 14-year-old boy, are now in hospital after a shooting in Tacarigua on Wednesday afternoon.

Sources told Newsday at about 1.30 pm residents of Dinsley Village heard gunshots and called the police.

When they arrived they found the boy and a man in the road, bleeding from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to the Arima Hospital.