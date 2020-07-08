‘Seek not vengeance, God is in charge’

Anglican dean the Very Rev Shelley-Ann Tenia -

REVENGE should not be sought out on behalf of murdered policeman Allen Moseley as such behaviour is not of God, Anglican Dean, the Very Rev Shelley Ann Tenia said as she called on mourners at Moseley’s funeral on Tuesday to free themselves of violent impulses.

Speaking at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Port of Spain, Tenia said while it is natural for mourners to want vengeance for Moseley’s murder, she warned that reprisals could lead to more evil and called on his friends and relatives to find comfort in the fact that God is still in charge.

Moseley, 32, was shot dead on June 27 at Seales Avenue, Morvant. Referring to Psalm 37, she urged the mourners not to give in to their desire for vengeance.

“It reminds us that we should not fret ourselves over evil-doers. Refrain from anger because to fret youself is to leave open to even more evil but we can’t do that in normal circumstances with our own human wisdom because if left to our own human wisdom we will pick up a big stick and knock somebody out.”

Even as she urged mourners not to take matters into their own hands, Tenia also encouraged those gathered to learn from Moseley’s life and continue his legacy of service before self.

Tenia said collections taken from mourners would be donated to a soup kitchen where Moseley volunteered.

During his eulogy, PC Simeon remembered Moseley as one of his batchmates during their time at the police training academy.

Referring to Black Lives Matter protests in the US and the rash of protests after the police killings of three men hours after Moseley’s murder, Simeon urged society to reflect on what the concept meant for police officers and their families who could be exposed to danger.

He also noted that the public should reflect on these incidents and what it meant for the nation.

“Though his death may have been a spectacle and controversy followed, so too did the death of Jesus Christ as it made nations reflect and sinners repent.

“Forgive them father. So though we mourn today, we also celebrate his fulfilled life.”

During the funeral, a woman was asked to leave by Moseley’s widow, Ayesha Moseley. The woman was then escorted out of the Cathedral by police officers. Moseley was later cremated at the St James crematorium. To date, his killer/s remain at large.