Rohan looks to alleviate Morvant Junction traffic and flooding

THE Morvant Junction to Maritime Roundabout Upgrade Project aims to ease traffic congestion and also alleviate flooding in surrounding areas. It spans the area between Lady Young Avenue off the Lady Young Road to the Maritime Roundabout.

Speaking at a sod-turning for the project on Wednesday, Programme for Upgrading Roads Efficiency (PURE) Unit Associate Engineer Karen Bowen said the project will involve an increase in the number of lanes from Lady Young Avenue to the Maritime Roundabout; the optimisation of all the intersections within the work zone to facilitate all requisite turning movements and promote better traffic flows; and, full reconstruction of the Malick River Bridge between the Priority Bus Route and the Eastern Main Road.

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said this project would alleviate the flooding in the area. He said PURE discovered that the major flooding event, in the area, in 2018 was caused by a reduction in the height of the channel by three feet when a beam was used to repair the Malick River Bridge over a decade ago, causing the river to spill over during the heavy rainfall that occurred in 2018. He said this would be fixed during the project.

San Juan Laventille Regional Corporation Chairman Anthony Roberts said the corporation is fully invested in the project, which is estimated to take 11 months, and will make sure it continues regardless of the results of the general election.

The construction works will be carried out by Carib Asphalt Pavers Ltd, Jusamco Pavers Ltd and Coosal's Construction Limited. It is expected to cost $48.5 million.