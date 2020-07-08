Relatives of murdered man knock gang truce: ‘It's a front’

Some police officers responding to the report of gang members gathered in Belmont. - ROGER JACOB

The relatives of murdered labourer, Sheldon Best, slammed reports of a "gang truce" as innocent people continued to be murdered, even as warring gangs reportedly observed a ceasefire.

Best, 49, was shot dead in the passenger side seat of a Nissan Almera on St John Street, East Dry River, Port of Spain, on Tuesday morning.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Wednesday, Best's younger brother Sherwin Best said despite reports of a supposed peace treaty between the Muslim and Rasta City gangs, people were still being killed.

"There is no peace anymore. They (the gangs) said they were having some peace treaty but people are still getting killed out here.

"As far as I am concerned this is just a front. If they are both observing the peace, who killed my brother? The Hindus? The Pentecostals? Some people are observing the truce and others just don't have time for that."

Another relative who asked not to be named said she preferred to leave Best's killers in "God's hands."

Relatives said Best, who was from Fatima Trace, Laventille, kept an apartment in St John's Street where he was attacked and killed.

Asked why anyone would want him killed, relatives said they suspect he was killed by men in the area who were envious of the money he was making.

"All of this is because of the jealousy and envy in men's hearts. He never complained about anyone threatening him or marking him as if to rob him, so when we heard what happened to him it came as a surprise."

On Saturday, reports of a gang truce surfaced on social media with several people including local dancehall artistes calling for a ceasefire between the Rasta City and Muslim gangs in the wake of protests last week.