Rain spoils opening day of first Test

England's Dom Sibley, second right, leaves the field after being dismissed by West Indies' Shannon Gabriel, third left, during the first day of the first Test match between England and West Indies, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, on Wednesday. (via AP) -

LESS than 20 overs were bowled because of rain on the opening day of first Test match between West Indies and England, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, on Wednesday.

After rain delayed the start by three hours, West Indies got their series off to a perfect start when fast bowler Shannon Gabriel bowled Dom Sibley for duck in the second over with just one run on the board.

A combination of rain and bad light frustrated the players for the remainder of the day as only 17.4 overs were possible as England closed on 35 for one.

Opener Rory Burns ended on 20 not out and Joe Denly was unbeaten on four. Gabriel took 1/19 in five overs.