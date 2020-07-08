Protesting dock workers demand wage increase

File photo of rhythm section keeps the tempo as Michael Annisette, General Secretary of the National Trade Union Centre stands alongside protesting Port Workers, for the second day of industrial action to highlight poor working conditions and outstanding remuneration issues, Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago, Dock Road, Port of Spain on June 24. - ROGER JACOB

DOCK workers and members of the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union (SWWTU) protested at SWWTU Hall on Wrightson Road on Wednesday morning demanding an increase in wages, which they claim was promised since 2014.

SWWTU president general and General Secretary of the National Trade Union Centre (NATUC) Michael Annisette said government has refused to meet with unions and federations to discuss outstanding wages.

“We have witnessed an economic abuse by government against the workers of TT.” He said dock workers were considered essential during the covid19 pandemic and exposed themselves to the virus, working 24 hours, around the clock to ensure people got their goods and services.

“All dock workers are asking for is for government to recognise that they haven’t been paid these workers their wage increase which we agreed to from 2014 to 2017,” Annisette said.