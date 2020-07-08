Police on claim of brothels in Couva

File photo

Central Division police say while they have been working in the Couva North constituency to stop certain illicit activities, it is not their function to shut down businesses.

Snr Supt Curt Simon told Newsday on Wednesday that the division was aware of illegal operations by hotels. and several arrests were made in this regard.

His comments came after a call by the constituency’s former MP Ramona Ramdial in Parliament in early July to shut down three brothels operating under the guise of bars.

During the debate of the Miscellaneous Amendments (No. 2) Bill on July 3, Ramdial said three brothels, every year, would get their liquor licence approved and use it as an umbrella for their activities.

"No matter how many (police) raids or petitions or policemen support us, we can’t get them shut down."

Simon said there have been many raids on the establishments which resulted in the arrest for human trafficking, prostitution, and other illicit activities.

“People have been charged with various offences, but we have had no success in getting these establishments to shut down.

“In fact, it is not our function to shut them down. Not because we object to the place and its operations means that it must be shut down or that we can shut it down. That lies within the remit of the courts.”