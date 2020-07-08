Plans afoot for 2020 TT Great Race

PLANS ARE afoot for the 2020 TT Great Race, which is set for August 22, as Government has eased the restrictions on sporting events post-covid19.

Marcus Gomez, president of the TT Power Boats Association (TTPBA), said on Monday, “Once the Government (said) that sports are allowed to continue, the Great Race is scheduled as planned on August 22. Everything (is) going forward as normal.”

Gomez continued, “We don’t plan parties. We are doing everything (with regards to the covid19) requirements and restrictions. The Race will continue as normal, starting in Trinidad and finishing (in Tobago). The course detail will be released a little closer to the date.”

This year will mark the 52nd edition of the Great Race, but there will be mixed views among the sporting public, if the event will be supported, by both sponsors and spectators, due to the covid19 pandemic.

“It’s a tough financial time for everybody worldwide,” Gomez said. “We are seeing struggles everywhere. But the racers are very excited for (the Great Race).

“We had a little event for them (on Sunday) for them to go out and get the boats a little run, to blow out the cobwebs. We saw 15 boats come out, down the islands. It was basically a test and tune.”

He continued, “We had a lot of the boats come out (with persons) looking forward to the Great Race. We had some boats that had not come out for a few years, like Stampede and Global Warmer, that are doing preparation for the Great Race. We expect it to be well-attended, raceboats-wise.”

Government have not reopened the borders as yet, and there is a likelihood that a few crew members may not be able to participate in this year’s Great Race.

“We think it’s very important for the Government to do what is best to keep the country as safe as possible,” Gomez noted. “If that means keeping the borders closed for a few months again, that’s in the country’s best interest, and we have no problem with that.

“We do have one or two boats who have throttlemen and so on that do live away, and who come down for Great Race. We anticipate that they would probably get somebody locally to stand in for them and still run their boats.”