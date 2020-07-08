Padarath set for Saturday return

FORMER UNC Princes Town MP Barry Padarath on Tuesday, said he is set to return home on Saturday. Padarath left TT in March before the borders were closed to prevent the spread of covid19. He said he will be flying from Miami to Antigua and then on to TT.

Padarath said there are daily flights from Miami to Antigua. He said the flight from Antigua to TT is a charter flight. Padarath said he has received all the necessary approvals from the National Security Ministry. He added that other TT nationals who received exemptions from the ministry to return home will be on that flight with him.

On June 16, National Security Minister Young said Padarath and his daughter Sejal had been granted an exemption to come to TT. Sejal Lara Padarath is a US citizen. Padarath confirmed that he agreed to Young’s proposal for him and his daughter to be quarantined at a hotel being used for state-supervised quarantine for covid19.

Padarath also confirmed that he would pay for his quarantine.

He was screened virtually from Florida on June 19. On Sunday, UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar named him in the party’s list of 39 election candidates.