Padarath planning campaign strategy virtually

Former Princes Town MP Barry Padarath. -

UNC Princes Town candidate Barry Padarath is not waiting to set foot on home soil to begin his bid to retain the constituency for the party in the August 10 general election. Padarath disclosed on Wednesday that he has been implementing his campaign strategy from Florida, where he has been since March, before TT's borders were closed to prevent the spread of covid19.

On Sunday, UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar selected Padarath among the party's 39 election candidates.

Padarath, the former Princes Town MP, is leaving Florida on Friday and flying to Antigua with his daughter Sejal, who is a US citizen. He will overnight in Antigua and then take a charter flight from there to TT on Saturday morning. He said, "During the past four years and 11 months I have been walking my constituency. I have been one of the most visible and outspoken members of parliament. "Therefore, I have done my homework in terms of keeping a close relationship with my constituents."

His sole challenger, to date, is PNM candidate Sharon Baboolal.

Padarath continued, "I have been having virtual meetings with my campaign team. I am scheduled to have another one this morning."

He said the UNC has a "well-organised election machinery in Princes Town" and his campaign team is led by Princes Town Regional Corporation chairman Gowrie Roopnarine.

"I have rallied the troops and we are well prepared." Upon his return, Padarath and his daughter will be in state quarantine for two weeks in keeping with covid19 protocols. He has confirmed he accepted an offer by National Security Minister Stuart Young for him and his daughter to be quarantined at a hotel being used for state-supervised quarantine. Padarath will cover the expenses for him and his daughter.