Newallo-Hosein feels awesome

Christine Newallo-Hosein -

While not re-selected for the general election, outgoing Cumuto/Manzanilla MP Christine Newallo-Hosein on Tuesday told Newsday she will pray about her future.

“I feel awesome,” she said, displaying a level of enthusiasm that seemed undiminished.

She spoke just 48 hours after being omitted from the UNC’s list of candidates sent to media houses by party leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Sunday night.

Asked if she will be active in the election, she said, “We met today, a very wonderful meeting.”

In the former People’s Partnership regime Newallo-Hosein was a special adviser to the prime minister (Persad-Bissessar), and from February to June 2015 was Minister of the People and Social Development. She was elected an MP in September 2015.

In a Facebook post on Monday she thanked Persad-Bissessar for the chance to have served, and prayed for her constituents’ well-being, even as friends praised her work as MP and said even better things now lay ahead for her.