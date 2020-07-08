NCPD receives donation from power company

PowerGen partner Marubeni Power International Inc. has donated $52,000 to the National Centre for Persons with Disabilities (NCPD) in San Fernando to assist the NCPD’s clients who would have experienced difficulty during the stay at home period.

The NCPD, which was founded in 1964, is a non-governmental organisation which promotes equalization for persons with disabilities through training, information, research, and consultative services. The Centre’s resources have been severely stretched by the stay at home measures implemented to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

NCPD CEO Dr Beverly Beckles said the organisation was deeply appreciative of the financial assistance.

“Out of the 250 persons served by the Centre, 137 have not been receiving any additional assistance from the Government since the restrictions,” she revealed. “The NCPD has identified food as the most urgent need for these households and will be using Marubeni’s generous donation to prepare and distribute hampers, which will include a supply of face masks, to these individuals.”

Marubeni Power International CEO Minako Wakayama said “We at Marubeni are very aware of the special challenges faced by the differently abled during this difficult period. Even in normal times, getting from place to place is not an easy task for persons with disabilities. With the covid19 pandemic, vulnerable persons have to be extra cautious.”

Marubeni Power International COO Mo Majeed said it is even more crucial that companies come forward to help the less fortunate in the society during the pandemic period.

Marubeni Power International Inc is a subsidiary of Marubeni Corporation, a global conglomerate founded in 1858 and incorporated in 1949 in Japan, has 137 branches and offices in 67 countries. It has partnered with PowerGen since 2007.