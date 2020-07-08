Mixed views on new faces in UNC Central strongholds

Kamla Persad-Bissessar

Constituents in three United National Congress (UNC) parliamentary strongholds have expressed mixed views about the party’s candidates for the August 10 general election.

On Tuesday Newsday visited the Chaguanas East, Couva North and Caroni Central constituencies and spoke with constituents about the changes.

People in Chaguanas East were upset that MP Fazal Karim had been replaced by Vandana Mohit, who became Chaguanas mayor after the 2019 local government elections. She was previously councillor for Cunupia.

An emotional constituent, Cyrus Alexander, said it was unfair that such a decision had been taken against Karim, who he said had been the best representative of the area in a long time.

He said, “It was really unfortunate that Kamla (UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar) took that decision. I wish they would not make decisions based on emotions and who is good with who.

“Karim has done more for the people in the short time he has been MP than any of the representatives from any of the parties.”

Alexander, a fisherman, said Karim’s willingness and openness with the people has gained the respect and love of constituents.

The same sentiments were expressed by several young people in the area, who wished not to be named.

They said Enterprise in particular has a stigma attached to it and finding jobs has been difficult for them.

A 19-year-old said the initiatives Karim introduced, such as the agricultural initiative, had given them an option to earn an income.

He said, “We always have problems to find work, because when people hear we from Enterprise, they think we are bad boys, and they choose to stay away by not hiring us.

“Karim has shown us that we can make our own income. The man showed us how to start a business and even gave us chicks and feed to get it going.

"This new person, we do not think she is capable of anything.”

Horace Ramdial, who has lived in Crown Trace for over 40 years, said while he supported the UNC, he was not confident of Mohit’s ability to serve as their MP.

“This girl now come into office as mayor. She has not done anything to help anyone, even when she was councillor. She is living right down the road and it is like she is nonexistent.

“It seems as though the UNC does not have the people’s interest at heart any more, just like the People’s National Movement (PNM),” Ramdial said.

He said he is unsure if he will vote this time.

At Couva North some residents said they were still shocked over the decision to replace Ramona Ramdial with former senator Ravi Ratiram.

Some said they were grateful for her contribution over the past ten years and with her latest fight to have several establishments in the area closd down.

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of being threatened, said, “Ramdial has been working so long to get the brothels from operating in the area. Those operations were a nuisance to the community.

"I just hope her work does not go down the drain in vain. I believe the UNC made a poor decision to replace her.”

Over at Caroni Central, the constituents did not feel so strongly about outgoing UNC representative Dr Bhoendradatt Tewarie. He has been replaced by Arnold Ram.

Kelvin Jadoo, of Mission Road, Freeport said he was happy that Tewarie had been replaced.

“It was about time. This should have been done a long time ago.”

Several others who lived a short distance away from the MP’s office were thrilled he was being replaced.

Prakash Ali said, “Our representative has done nothing for us in the last years. Just look at the state of this community. I have family in other parts of the constituency who said the man does nothing.

“Water remains a problem. Imagine people still don’t have electricity and when these issues are raised with him, he tells us there is not much he can do. So what is he there for?"

Shopkeeper Leela Dwarika said she was happythe UNC was finally giving young people a chance to serve in the party at a national level.