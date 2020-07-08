Kamla demands election observers

Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Kevan Gibbs

CITING the unsettled election issue in Guyana, UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Wednesday called on Government to let in foreign observers to monitor the upcoming general election. She gave media houses a copy of a letter sent to the Prime Minister urging election observers.

“With the August 10 general election fast approaching, I am writing to urge you to invite international observer teams to monitor the poll.” She acknowledged the covid19 pandemic, but said mechanisms must be in place for citizens to be able to exercise their franchise.

“International election observation or monitoring is an important mechanism for ensuring election integrity, and the UNC is of the firm view that international observers are needed to ensure our election is conducted in a free, fair, and just manner that will reflect the true mandate of the people.”

She said that four months after the March 2 national elections in Guyana, an elected President of that country is yet to be declared, amid allegations of election rigging and impropriety which led to a petition which on Wednesday was to be determined by judges of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) based in Port of Spain.

Hailing the presence of international observers at the Guyana election including Caricom, the Organisation of American States (OAS), European Union (EU) and Carter Center, she said it is to their credit that an independent position on those elections has been placed in the public domain.

“It is highly likely that without these international observers, Guyana's election process may be viewed as even further compromised.”

Persad-Bissessar said the Prime Minister as part of the Caricom delegation that visited Guyana on March 11 could attest to the role of international and regional observers in national elections.