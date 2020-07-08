Kamla: Bring in observers for free and fair election

Kamla Persad-Bissessar at a UNC virtual campaign meeting on Thursday night. - Kevan Gibbs

CITING the unsettled election result in Guyana and the need for a free and fair electoral process, UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Wednesday called on Government to bring in foreign observers to monitor the August 10 general election.

Reading from a letter she sent recently to the Prime Minister, Persad-Bissessar said “with the August 10 general election fast approaching, I am writing to urge you to invite international observer teams to monitor the poll.”

She acknowledged the covid19 pandemic, but said mechanisms must be in place for citizens to be able to exercise their franchise. “International election observation or monitoring is an important mechanism for ensuring election integrity, and the UNC is of the firm view that international observers are needed to ensure that our election is conducted in a free, fair, and just manner that will reflect the true mandate of the people.”

She said four months after the March 2 elections in Guyana, an elected President of that country is yet to be declared, amid allegations of election rigging and impropriety which led to a petition being sent to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) whose headquarters is in Trinidad and which was determined on Wednesday. (See Page 10A)

Hailing the presence of international observers at the Guyana election including Caricom, the Organisation of American States (OAS), European Union (EU) and the Carter Center from the United States, she said it is to their credit that an independent position on those elections has been placed in the public domain.

“It is highly likely that without these international observers, Guyana's election process may be viewed as even further compromised.” Persad-Bissessar said the Prime Minister who was part of the Caricom delegation that visited Guyana on March 11, can himself attest to the role of international and regional observers in national elections.

“At this juncture, there is sufficient time for international observers to enter TT, undergo quarantine, and upon testing negative for covid19, assume their duties.” However any delay in issuing invitations to these agencies could see TT deprived of this integral mechanism to monitor our election, she warned.

“As such, this matter must be acted upon urgently so as to ensure we do not miss the window of opportunity given the covid19 protocols to which we must all adhere.

“Therefore, I call for exemptions to international observers to be granted as early as possible, so that the quarantine period can be completed well ahead of the General Election.”

Persad-Bissessar said TT has had international observers in past general elections, namely in 2007 and 2010 (Commonwealth and Caricom observer teams) and 2015 (a Commonwealth observer team). “I therefore do not see any reason for you as the Prime Minister to deny this legitimate request in accordance with convention and international best practice.” She said citizens are watching this matter carefully.

“A responsible government should do the right thing to ensure not just free and fair elections, but elections that are free of fear.

“Let us be on the right side of history and invite third party international observers from the UN, Caricom, the Commonwealth and/or the Carter Center, in the interest of ensuring that extra sense of fairness to our electorate. I await your urgent response and action.”

PNM vice chairman Robert Le Hunte responded to Newsday on the issue by speaking solely in a personal capacity rather than putting forward a party position, which he said was the remit of others.

“TT has always had free and fair elections. That has been a trend. I think we have always had an exemplary Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) which is much respected around the world. I definitely have confidence in our EBC and in their ability to hold free and fair elections.” Le Hunte also said foreign observers have monitored past elections in TT.

Le Hunte said the party’s official position should be sought from Rowley, PNM general secretary Foster Cummings and/or party chairman Colm Imbert, but up to press time, all calls to these three for comment, proved futile. Efforts to reach Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi for a comment also proved futile.

Observer missions visited TT for general elections in 2007, 2010 and 2015 among others. The Commonwealth's website said an observer mission under Sir Paul Tovua monitored TT's general election in 2015.

Sir Paul, in his report, said the election affirmed TT's record of holding credible and transparent elections and was a testament to the people’s commitment to democracy.

“On voting day, we were impressed by the diligence and professionalism of presiding officers and polling officials, who were predominantly women. We were particularly struck by the high level of trust the people of TT have in the electoral system and in the EBC. Every election can be improved. In this respect, and in line with our mandate, we have offered some recommendations."

The EBC in its report on the 2015 election said both Commonwealth and Caricom observer teams had visited TT. The EBC's report on the 2010 election said a 32-strong Caricom observer mission had visited 1,102 polling stations on election day. The EBC report on the 2007 election said members of a 26-strong Caricom observer team were deployed to 41 constituencies on election day.