Historic England-WI series bowls off

West Indies captain Jason Holder during a nets session at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, on Tuesday. (AP PHOTO) -

WEST Indies captain Jason Holder said it would be a selection headache in choosing the starting XI for the first Test match against England, which bowls off at 6 am TT time (11 am England time), on Wednesday.

The three-match Test series, which was uncertain for months due to the covid19 pandemic, would bowl off at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The second Test would be played from July 16 at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester and the third and final Test would be played from July 24 at the same venue.

Holder, speaking to journalists on Zoom on Tuesday, is anticipating the return of international cricket.

"I am excited, everyone is excited. We've sat up at home for a couple months and we have not been doing what we have been accustomed doing for years. I think it is a really positive moment in cricket."

The series would be the first international series since March because of covid19.

The series would be played without fans similar to what has been the case for other sporting events around the world.

Holder, who has been watching other sports on TV during the sporting lockdown, said, "It has been different, but after a period of time people will become more accustomed to this new norm. I am sure it would not last forever, but as it relates for the present it is what it is and we are all just finding ways to cope with it."

The West Indies captain said several players have put their hand up to be selected such as Jermaine Blackwood, who was the leading run scorer in the 2020 West Indies Four-Day Championship. He also said off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall has been consistent in regional cricket for years and all-rounder Raymon Reifer has been showing promise.

Holder is uncertain what the composition of the team would look like.

"We are still tinkering around with a few combinations...it is a good headache to have, per se, when it comes to selection. You always want to be put in that situation as a captain and as a selection panel. I think once you have selection headaches that means there are guys pushing the barrier and pushing down the door to be selected."

Holder said the starting XI would be decided on Wednesday morning. West Indies are especially loaded in the fast bowling department – Holder, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder and Alzarri Joseph are all in the 15-man squad. The regional team could also call on left-arm medium pacer Reifer for variety.

The WI skipper said his team is eager to play the first Test after spending the last four weeks in England preparing.

"The mood in the camp is very good. The guys are really excited to get back on the field...we've had four solid weeks of preparation. I think the guys have worked really hard to get themselves back up to match fitness."

West Indies stayed in isolation in Manchester where they trained among themselves which included two intra-squad warm-up matches at Old Trafford. Gabriel proved his fitness during the practice matches and was included in the squad for the first Test. The fast bowler, who had ankle surgery last November, left the Caribbean as one of the 11 reserves.

England would be led by Ben Stokes in the first Test as Joe Root left the squad for the birth of his second child.

West Indies are the current holders of the Wisden Trophy after defeating England 2-1 in the Caribbean in 2019. However, the Windies captain knows England are "probably favourites in their home conditions."

He said, "Those guys want to win just as badly as we do. I really expect a keen contest and it is a matter for us to dethrone England in their backyard which is not going to be an easy task."

Squads –

WEST INDIES: Jason Holder (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach.

ENGLAND: Ben Stokes (captain), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.