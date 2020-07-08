Focus will be on the essentials

THE EDITOR: The US Treasury yield curve went negative at the end of June. The treasury yield curve is a benchmark for debt such as bank lending rates and mortgage rates and is used to predict economic output and growth. This indicates that the US economy is contracting.

Forty per cent of the US is either halting reopening or shutting back down. TT’s number one trading partner is the US and the majority of tourists and remittances to TT come from the US. This means TT must innovate to thrive in the global recession.

The US presidential election is in November and whoever wins will have to increase taxes to mitigate the economic haemorrhage the US is currently experiencing. It is borrowing 51 cents for every dollar it spends. Its debt is US$26.5 trillion or 133 per cent of GDP. This means US citizens will have less disposable income as their government increases taxes.

Along with the economic recession, the reduced real net income will reduce tourism and remittances from the US to TT. All other economic activity, even the consumption of oil, will decrease.

More inter-regional trade and a more robust internal economy need to be developed. Import substitution to reduce the need for US dollars must become a priority for this country.

The US has the most covid19 cases and will likely take the longest to recover. And its chaotic political situation will not help.

This is a lean time where the fundamentals such as food, shelter and clothing will become premium commodities. History records that when more than half of the global economy shuts down, only essential services are allowed to function.

This means there will be unprecedented consequences and no amount of monetary policy will increase production and consumption. People are scared and scared people consume less, focusing on the essentials.

BRIAN ELLIS PLUMMER

via e-mail