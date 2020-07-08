Equipment roll in for San Fernando waterfront project

- Vashti Singh

Work on the long-awaited San Fernando waterfront project got underway on Wednesday.

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan described the project as one of the biggest undertaken in TT as it included the design, construction, supervision and project management of the Rienzi Kirton pedestrian overpass, a boardwalk and bike path along King's Wharf, and the Rushworth Street extension connecting Lady Hailes Avenue, and the Lady Hailes Avenue widening project.

Workers at the site on Wednesday morning were all geared up and ready to go, but the equipment and other facilities were still being mobilised.

One worker said, “Everything is a go, but our biggest concern is the people who used the shoreline near the construction to fish, bathe or lime. We hope they co-operate so that no one gets hurt.”

The worker who wished not to be named said he hoped the San Fernando City Corporation and police had measures in place to assist.

San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello said there were mechanisms in place to ensure safety of passers-by and workers.

“People understand the magnitude of the project and I am certain they will co-operate with the instructions for the effective and speedy completion. They understand they have a duty and responsibility to the development of San Fernando.

“And of course, the police base at the entrance to the hospital on Lady Hailes Avenue will be able to lend assistance to ensure traffic moves smoothly and to ensure there in minimal inconvenience to everyone.”

Regrello also added that people should be reminded that with progress comes inconvenience and pleaded for patience for the duration of the work which was expected to last about one year.

Former San Fernando West MP, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said the project will create nearly 15,000 jobs and several business opportunities.