EBC: Masks to vote not law

THERE is no law to mandate the wearing of masks when voting during the covid19 pandemic, the Elections and Boundaries (EBC) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement, titled EBC stages mock polling station, told how EBC officials, under Chief Elections Officer Fern Narcis-Scope, and health officials collaborated to set up and try out a mock polling station ahead of the August 10 general election.

The EBC said, “Narcis-Scope also reminded all present that whilst there has been a general policy acceptance of the use of masks in TT, it is still not law.”

The statement said the mock polling station simulation exercise was done “to assess its level of preparedness for the upcoming parliamentary elections, which will be conducted under covid19 guidelines.”

The simulation was an interactive exercise with the 41 returning officers and officials from the Ministry of Health under the Principal Medical Officer, Epidemiology, (PMOE).

“At every step in the staged voting process Mrs Narcis-Scope identified for the benefit of the returning officers the new processes that will be introduced in the polling stations on election day.”

She engaged the returning officers in a question-and-answer session, supported by the PMOE, addressing concerns on potential risks and issues of non-compliance.

All suggestions arising from this exercise will be incorporated into a policy document to be compiled by the ministry for the conduct of elections under covid19.

Narcis-Scope said the simulation exercise was essential for the finalisation of logistics to ensure a smooth process on polling day.

“It was also necessary to have the exercise with the supporting role of the Ministry of Health for its guidance on the EBC’s plans to conduct a poll with physical distancing, masks, and sanitisation.

“Narcis-Scope also said the public will be informed of what will apply at polling stations through an intensive sensitisation campaign in the near future.”

The mock polling station simulation exercise was held at the University of Trinidad and Tobago, NAPA Campus, Port of Spain on Tuesday.