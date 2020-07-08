Duke: PM behaving like abusive husband

Progressive Democratic Patriots political leader Watson Duke. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) political leader Watson Duke said the Prime Minister is behaving like an abusive husband by warning Tobago not to vote for him in Tobago East.

On Monday, Dr Rowley dismissed Duke as a credible candidate owing to alleged sex offences he was charged for in May 2016.

Rowley told Newsday on Monday, "Watson Duke is on a criminal charge and should not be offering himself for Parliament...This is not a joke and should not be treated as being of no consequence...Additionally, if the people of Tobago elect to Parliament a person who is on a criminal charge, I will personally not give them a pass on that!"

Duke said Rowley's words left him "dumbfounded, confused" and fearful for his life.

He said, "The Prime Minister words are filled with hate, and anything can happen. The man is simply saying, he does not want me in the Red House. He has gone so far to say that if Tobago votes for Watson Duke he will not forgive them.

"It's as insensitive as a man telling his wife, 'If yuh ever horn me I will kill yuh.' That's what it can be likened to. It's a very insensitive statement...I think as a Tobagonian, you shouldn't damn a whole country if they select the best person to lead and the best person is not the PNM. That is just wrong."

Duke said the PNM has a history of trying to tell Tobago what to do.

"It's not the first time PNM has made that statement in Tobago. No one Tobago has made that statement to Trinidad but PNM in Trinidad, whether Tobagonian or Trinidadian leading, always feel they could threaten Tobago's existence if Tobago chooses its own way and will. That is wrong and has to be condemned."

The Minority Leader believes there is a personal grudge against him.

"I am therefore fearful for my life, I'm putting it on record. It feels he will go to any lengths to destroy my chances of winning the election or even coming down to Parliament. The man wants me nowhere in Parliament. What is he afraid of? I do not know. My only desire is to represent Tobago.

"There is more in the mortar than the pestle. Maybe there is fear, maybe it is being fuelled by the fact that when he looks at me he sees a man that is similar to him but a better version of him, more successful."

Duke said he was not surprised his criminal charges were brought up by Rowley but said Tobagonians have always backed him.

"No, I'm not surprised. Last THA election in 2017, they spent a lot of money trying to destroy my good, impeccable character and the people in Tobago voted resoundingly. In my electoral district we had the highest voter turnout. The people of Tobago can think for themselves and they are willing to vote on their own interests, not his interest. He will become more hateful, more bitter approaching the 10th (August)."

Asked whether the sex charges might influence some voters, Duke professed his innocence.

"The supreme law of TT is the Constitution. And the Constitution has certain fundamental rights that are guaranteed to every single citizen. One of those rights is: a man must be presumed innocent until proven guilty. I have not been proven guilty, therefore I am innocent. As I am aware, there is no evidence they can pull against me to prove that I'm guilty. I'm a free man so allow me to enjoy my freedom, please.

"When the charges were fresh, I went to the (THA) polls right after that and we (PDP) moved from non-existence to political existence. If they did that in 2017 then I think they would do that in 2020. The people of Tobago are faithful people and their ideals are no less than Trinidad. They want legislative, economic and judicial freedom."

Duke believes Rowley's comments stem from fear of the PDP and him as its political leader.

"In 2017, the Prime Minister stood in Mason Hall and said if Watson Duke become Chief Secretary, do not come by his gate. Then today reading the newspaper, saying he would not forgive Tobago if they vote for Watson Duke, I am really lost for words. I'm wondering if they would...try to lock me up with some fake charge and keep me in prison until August 10. I'm worried because the people of Tobago East have made up their minds. They're convinced without a shadow of a doubt who they want to represent them. Based on our last polls, the people of Tobago West are also convinced. We are convinced the two seats are won. We are thankful for the opportunity to serve Tobago at the Parliament."