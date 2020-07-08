Deyalsingh: No decision yet to increase 25 gathering limit

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said no decision has been taken to increase the public health ordinance restriction of people gathering to more than the current 25. "People are willing to push the envelope and break the rules," he observed at Wednesday's covid19 virtual media briefing.

He said there was no firm date when the number would be raised to 50 for example, notwithstanding a lawsuit from the Barkeepers and Operators Association of TT. The group had issued a pre-action protocol requesting a return to normal operating hours for bars after Government reduced the closing time from 10 pm to 8 pm.

Asked about claims there was a "diabolical game" against nationals stranded abroad Deyalsingh said there was none and the Government empathised and sympathised with them. "I can only imagine what families are going through." He stressed, however, that as a Government they have to respond in a careful, managed manner.

He said internationally there was a disturbing trend where the demographic of people contracting covid19 had plunged by 15 years and people between the ages of 20 and 40 were not as immune to the disease as first thought.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said 25 students under quarantine at Freedom Hall, University of the West Indies were scheduled to be discharged Wednesday and over the weekend just over 100 nationals were scheduled to enter the country.

Director of Women's Health Dr Adesh Sirjusingh said there had been no increase in adverse pregnancies in TT with the covid19 pandemic.