Decision on Friday in Dana Seetahal PI

MURDERED: Dana Seetahal, SC. -

SENIOR magistrate Indrani Cedeno will on Friday, give her decision on the defence’s no-case submission in the Dana Seetahal murder inquiry.

Cedeno was expected to give her decision on Tuesday, but instead entertained additional submissions from the defence in their reply to the prosecution’s response to their no-case arguments.

At the end of Tuesday’s hearing, Cedeno said she did not need additional time to give her ruling since she had not been waiting on attorneys who had been tardy in filing their submissioins in the matter.

The State’s responses to the no-case submissions came in the form of a video presentation of evidence it is relying on in its prosecution of the ten men and oral submissions on the law with the aid of speaking notes which was shared on screen for the court and the defence to follow.

The prosecution insists the defence’s no-case submission should be overturned. Before the court are Rajaee Ali, Devaughn Cummings, Ishmael Ali, Ricardo Stewart, Earl Richards, Gareth Wiseman, Hamid Ali, Kevin Parkinson, Leston Gonzales, Roget Boucher. Stephan Cummings was discharged of Seetahal’s murder in December 2017, after the DPP exercised powers under section 90(c) of the Constitution and discontinued proceedings.

Instead, Cummings was charged with conspiracy to murder and turned state’s witness against his brother and the others. Seetahal was shot dead on May 4, 2014 in Woodbrook as she made her way home.

Also representing the prosecution are Elaine Greene and Andrea Johnson while defence attorneys Mario Merritt, Karunaa Bisramsingh, Randal Raphael and Roshan Tota-Maharaj are also part of the defence team.