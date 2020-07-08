Abdulah: You’re worthmore than a 10-days wuk

MY POINT IT: MSJ political leader David Abdulah on Tuesday. - Lincoln Holder

POLITICAL leader of the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) David Abdulah is assuring Point-a-Pierre constituents if he is selected as their MP, he will seek to ensure better job opportunities become available.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony for the party’s campaign office at 54, Southern Main Road, Marabella on Tuesday morning. He said since walking through the communities since June, a recurring complaint by residents was the issue of unemployment – especially owing to the closure of the Point-a-Pierre refinery and the steel mill.

He said both the PNM and the UNC have “failed the workers of this country. To the business community, who want to see activity resume so businesses can proposer and hire workers and the community of Point-a-Pierre can become alive - your interests lie in supporting the candidacy of myself David Abdulah and the MSJ. Workers, your interest is to have a decent job, to secure your benefits – be it medical plan for retired workers, pension benefits and so on…

“(To the) unemployed, your interests lie with us, because we will work and fight with you and struggle with you so you get justice so you get a job – not a ten days, not a little something that they (other parties) will run just before elections to try and buy yuh vote. You are worth more than a ten days, you are worth more than what the PNM and UNC would do by giving you jerseys and some blue notes. Your lives are worth more, your families’ lives are worth more, and we will work and fight for you to get decent jobs.”

He said people want to be heard and he is willing to listen, adding that he is more familiar with the constituency than his opponents. The UNC’s candidate is David Lee and the PNM’s candidate is Daniel Dookie. “I wish them the very best of luck, but I resonate with Point-a-Pierre because of my long association with the union and the energy industry in TT. I think I know the energy industry better than those two gentlemen. I understand what happened in Point-a-Pierre, I walked and struggled with the workers at the union to stop the closure of Point-a-Pierre. Where was Daniel Dookie? Where was David Lee? Nowhere.”

He said he was not attempting to attack either opponent’s character but “just stating the facts.”