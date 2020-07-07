Teachers are the backbone

THE EDITOR: It should be highly appreciated that teachers play a crucial role in societies. They are committed to educating and developing leaders and builders of enterprises who create value for their stakeholders and society at large, develop ideas and who transform the world. They create environments where students are supported, inspired and helped to achieve their fullest potential.

Teachers cultivate students not only for an appreciation of the great achievements of human beings but also for a disciplined sensibility to the poverty, injustice and oppression that burden the lives of so many.

Teachers also educate students for a life of fulfilment and accomplishment, create and translate knowledge to meet global and societal needs. They are responsible for bringing out our students' talents to broaden their interests and to develop their personal qualities.

They aim to foster confidence, perseverance, tolerance and integrity, to enhance communication skills, to embrace creativity, to encourage teamwork, and to promote an open-minded and outward-looking mentality so that students are ready to make a really positive contribution to their wider communities.

We should deeply value, respect and cherish the roles of teachers, particularly during this difficult time of covid19.

HANDSEN CHIKOWORE

via e-mail