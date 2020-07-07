Street spraying makes no sense

THE EDITOR: For the virus to infect a person it needs to enter the body. This can occur when your hands have become contaminated by touching a surface and you put your hands to your face, near your nose or mouth. But when was the last time you touched the ground and then touched your face without washing your hands?

The average person is rarely going to come into direct contact with streets and footpaths with their hands. That’s another reason spraying these surfaces with disinfectant is unlikely to be an effective control measure.

Based on our knowledge of the conditions required for disinfectants to work, I suspect these activities are as much about the authorities being seen to do something as about actually stopping the spread of covid19.

JOEL QUINTAL

San Fernando