Shop owner shot dead in Wallerfield

Police are investigating the murder of a 33-year-old Wallerfield businessman who was shot dead at his shop on Monday night.

Police said Rondell Flaunders was sitting behind his shop at Red Granite Street, Jacob Hill, at around 11.15 pm when a man ran out of a nearby track and shot him several times before running away.

Members of the Northern Division Emergency Response Patrol were called and took Flaunders to the Arima Health, Facility where he died at around 11.55 pm.

No motive has been established for the murder.