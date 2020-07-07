Politics, rum shops and covid19

THE EDITOR: Why were rum shops allowed to be reopened at the height of an ongoing pandemic? (Notice I use the term “rum shops” and not those fancy sounding name like pubs, taverns and inns. Because that’s what they realistically are, rum shops).

Of course, many are asking, after a coronavirus handling par excellence, why did the very same administration permit potential virus-spreading rum shops to reopen this early? Political pressure, that’s why.

This is an election year, therefore those in charge are on the defence from the expected negative onslaught of their opponents. Even at the height of the global lockdown on businesses and travel, those clamouring for political power were openly chastising the ones whose job it is to contain the virus. And for what? For the delay in the reopening of rum shops.

Makes you wonder if, just like an excessive murder toll, a high coronavirus death toll will elevate the chances of those seeking to replace those in power? Will the deaths be used as an effective weapon on the political rostrum? And are those seeking power conscious of this potential danger, hence the drive to reopen rum shops and then use to their advantage the inevitable horrendous results?

Whether it’s some expensive scotch or our own puncheon rum, alcohol stimulates not only a carousing nature but a negligent inebriated state in any human being. Added to our revelling nature, more so under the influence, did we really expect patrons “under the rum” to observe covid19 restrictions while liming in rum shops?

Yes, we are a peaceful people, and yes we are a friendly people, but will politicians’ knowledge of our simplemindedness, and their manipulation of it, continue to dupe us, possibly to our demise.

Despite the World Health Organization’s warning to maintain restrictions, do we really think we’re immune from an apparent second wave? Yes, God loves us, but do we really think He is exclusively a Trini? We need to understand that the power of God is more important than the power of man.

Open your eyes and ears people, covid19 is spreading globally again. And while in all fairness and concern to our citizens out on cruise ships and abroad who want to rejoin their families, we need to keep in mind that new cases are being identified just like before – imported.

Both the international and regional bodies, WHO and CARPHA, that are monitoring this virus have credited those in charge (here in TT) for the excellent job they have done thus far in minimising the covid19 spread. Yet we have people who want to replace them conjuring up hoodwinking explanations like the weather saved TT from the virus.

Unfortunately, many of us are also jumping on the “open the rum shops” bandwagon, thereby supporting the political opportunists’ invitation of death on the masses. Yes, there are essential business services needed to be kept open, but rum shops?

LLOYD RAGOO

Chaguanas