Microsoft DigiGirlz: raising girls in Stem

Indera Ghanesh, marketing coordinator, Microsoft TT, top left and Rosemarie Buahin, games category lead, Microsoft UK. Carla Lopez Narvaez, director of education, Microsoft Caribbean, bottom left, and Pauline Joseph, business owner of AC Marketing Caribbean. -

DigiGirlz, Microsoft’s annual girls in Stem training programme happened totally virtually on June 23 for passionate and determined young women to immerse themselves in the latest innovations in technology.

DigiGirlz provides girls with career planning assistance, information about technology and business roles through thought-provoking exercises and Microsoft product demonstrations.

The students interacted with women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) such as Microsoft employees and managers who exposed them to careers in business and technology and to get an inside look at what it’s like to work in these areas.

Thirty-five students from four schools participated digitally in Microsoft’s DigiGirlz day this year, accompanied by a chaperone from their school.

More than 54,000 students have attended the Microsoft DigiGirlz technology programs, both camps and one-day events, since they began in 2000 globally.

DigiGirlz is Microsoft’s way of bringing up a new generation of innovative women leaders and helping girls change their future through the use of technology.

By participating in the Microsoft DigiGirlz day, young women can find out about the variety of opportunities available in the high-tech industry and explore future career paths.

The girls learned about resume building on LinkedIn, gaming, artificial intelligence (AI) and web development by Carla Lopez Narvaez, director of education at Microsoft Caribbean; Pauline Joseph, owner of AC marketing in TT; Rosemarie Buahin, games category lead, Microsoft UK; Richard Potter, chief technology officer for Microsoft UK Service and local web developer Sherezz Grant.

“Microsoft’s DigiGirlz strives to provide young women with the necessary expertise and direction to succeed in a world becoming more dependent on the latest technologies and innovations…

“We believe that this experience will help dismiss any stereotypes of the high-tech industry catering solely to males and generate awareness about the career opportunities available in Stem for them,” Lopez said.

The digital event was a collaboration by Irmin McKenzie, Marilyn Lalla, Chinara Griffith and Tara Pollonais Of Soroptimist International Esperance, Kenya McKenzie-Jones (Digital Advisor, UK Public Sector, Digital Advisory Services of Microsoft UK and Indera Ghanesh, marketing coordinator of Microsoft TT.