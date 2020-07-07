Let’s build just society

THE EDITOR: Whether we were born white, black, yellow, brown or red must matter. But what matters most is the fact that we are living entities, born into the human family with fundamental human rights, most significantly the pursuit of happiness, the privilege of ownership through hard work, the assurance of safety and the allowance of equal privileges, such as they relate to employment and promotion opportunities.

The iron walls of racism must never separate us. Working harmoniously together we must allow our lives to be edified and beautified by the watchwords of discipline, production and tolerance. We need to be patriotic, not racist. We must endeavour to sow the seeds of progress and must refrain from sowing dissension.

Our progress as a nation will be realised by our united approach against discriminatory factors. The race an individual belongs to does not make him or her a lesser being. To truly belong to the human race we must display the qualities of honesty, transparency, understanding, patience, co-operation, forgiveness and, above all, love. To truly love your fellow human being regardless of his or her race is to love God.

Let us persevere to mend the broken bridges of our human relationships. With keen spirits, we must set about building a fair, just and equitable society that will stand firm through the test of time.

LINDSEY RAMPERSAD

via e-mail