Laventille man shot dead in car

The body of a 49-year-old Laventille man was found with bullet wounds in a car on Tuesday morning.

Police said residents of St John Street, East Dry River, Port of Spain, heard gunshots at around 6 am and saw Sheldon Bess bleeding in the front passenger seat of a silver Nissan Almera.

They called the police. Homicide investigators along with a district medical officer went to the scene and declared Bess dead.

Bess was from Fatima Trace, Laventille.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting.