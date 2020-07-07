Hasely, Jillionaire join community recovery team

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, centre front, flanked by members of the community recovery team. Photo: OPM Facebook -

Olympic gold medallist Hasely Crawford and celebrity DJ Christopher “Jillionaire” Leacock are the newest members of the Prime Minister’s Community Recovery Programme team.

Joining them will be economist Dr Keron Victor.

The new appointments were announced in a post on the Office of the Prime Minister’s Facebook page on Tuesday.

The team, headed by psychology and mental health expert Anthony Watkins, was approved by Cabinet on Thursday in response to protest action in East Port of Spain last Tuesday and Wednesday over the killing of three men by police in Morvant on June 27.

The team’s mission is to evaluate and design a path forward for communities in need throughout Trinidad and Tobago.

The Prime Minister, the post said, told the team members they had been selected “to find working solutions to address some chronic problems which can be found in urban and semi-urban communities."

He said the issue is not geographical but rather socio-economic, directing focus on creating vehicles for people who want to be transported out of a situation that is getting the better of them.

“As far as the country is able to, through the national executive, we will provide the resources to implement the solutions that you think ought to be actionable in all these communities,” Dr Rowley said.

Other team members include Culture Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly; Nichola Harvey-Mitchell, director of the Children's Authority; Jamaal Shabazz, former TT football coach; media personality Hans des Vignes; motivational speaker Curtis Toussaint; and social entrepreneur Akosua Edwards.