FIFA cancels mediation with TTFA

In this file photo taken on June 2, 2015, the FIFA logo is pictured at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich. (AFP PHOTO) -

THE matter concerning the TT Football Association (TTFA) and FIFA has taken another twist, as FIFA has stated that the mediation it agreed to previously had nothing to do with the legality of the appointment of the normalisation committee.

On Monday, it was revealed that FIFA would consider mediation to resolve the matter regarding their decision to appoint a normalisation committee on March 17 to run TT football, replacing the TTFA executive.

However, a statement by FIFA on Tuesday said, “For the sake of completeness, it should be noted that the mediation FIFA previously agreed to with United TTFA would never have dealt with the legality of the appointment of the normalisation committee and would only have covered some costs related issues. This mediation will not go ahead now in any event, owing to the failure of the lawyers of United TTFA to keep the matter confidential, in line with their professional and ethical obligations.”

The former TTFA executive is being represented by Dr Emir Crowne, Matthew Gayle, Jason Jones and Crystal Paul. Dr Crowne said on Monday, "I can indeed confirm that FIFA has indicated a willingness to pursue mediation. The logistics of the mediation are still being worked out, but it is a welcome sign, especially in a dispute with so much at stake and where maintaining relationships is key."

FIFA removed TTFA president William Wallace and executive members Clynt Taylor, Susan Joseph-Warrick and Joseph Sam Phillip, along with United TTFA members Keith Look Loy and Anthony Harford.

On May 18, the former TTFA executive decided to take the matter to the TT High Court, instead of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), since they felt they would not get a fair hearing at the Switzerland-based CAS.

FIFA challenged the ousted TTFA executive’s move to have the case heard at the High Court, and the court set a date of July 29 to decide on the matter.

This was followed by the mediation announcement on Monday.