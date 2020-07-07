Cruise ship workers released

Royal Caribbean's Enchantment of the Seas docked in Port of Spain. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Two hundred and ninety-five cruise ship workers who tested negative for covid19 have been released from the quarantine facility at Camp Balandra, Toco, says one of the crew members.

The group spent seven additional days in quarantine after being moved from the ship, Enchantment of the Seas, last week.

On Tuesday, Newsday spoke to one worker as he made his way home that morning. He said the group was given clearance to leave quarantine on Monday at 11 pm.

Newsday is awaiting official confirmation from the Ministry of Health on their release.

The crew members were transferred to the quarantine facility after being quarantined for 15 days aboard the cruise ship.

When they returned to the country on June 14, nine of them tested positive the first time. They were transferred to the Couva Hospital for treatment and four have since been discharged.

The Ministry of Health announced two more cases among the results of the second swab, just two days before they were supposed to leave quarantine.

On June 28, as the remaining crew members were preparing to return to their families the Ministry of Health and Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram moved to have them monitored on land for a short period.

The decision was taken “out of an abundance of caution,” to prevent community spread by hidden cases within the group, the ministry said.

No more cases were recorded during the extended quarantine.