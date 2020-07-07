COP announces its 4 candidates

Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan -

The Congress of the People (COP) has announced its candidates for the election on August 10.

The party will contest four seats.

In a release, COP general secretary Gerald Cruickshank said the four candidates are: Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan for St Augustine; Lonsdale Williams for Diego Martin North/East; Kurt Sinnette for Laventille West; and Anthony De Four for Port of Spain/North/St Ann's West.

The Prime Minister announced the election date on July 3, with nomination day being July 17.