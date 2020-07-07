Arima Mayor is D’Abadie/O’Meara PNM candidate

PICKED: Arima Mayor Lisa Morris-Julien, centre, after she was selected by the PNM on Tuesday evening as its general election candidate for the D'abadie/O'Meara constituency. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE - Ayanna Kinsale

ARIMA Mayor Lisa Morris-Julian was chosen as the new PNM prospective candidate for D’Abadie/O’Meara by the party’s screening committee sitting on Tuesday night at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s.

She replaces Ancil Antoine, the incumbent MP, who was de-selected as prospective candidate after a video tape was circulated of him at a PNM meeting criticising the United States using derogatory language.

When Morris-Julian first emerged from screening she was shy and self-effacing, saying, “I don’t know how I come across in interviews but I still enjoyed interacting with the screening committee and the D’Abadie/O’Meara constituency. These are my friends.”

She had said the Antoine incident was unfortunate as he was a very good man, but these things do happen and she trusted the Prime Minister in his infinite wisdom to act quickly and decisively. After her selection Morris-Julian told reporters she already has a solid foundation in the constituency which half overlaps with her electoral district on Arima Borough Council. Asked if five weeks was long enough to get ready for polling day, she quipped, “I was born ready. In fact I’ll start walking tonight.

“I’m ready to work, ready to get out there. I have a good team with me. Right time, right choice.” She thanked Dr Rowley for choosing her.

PNM Lady Vice Chair Camille Robinson-Regis, speaking to Newsday, hailed the nominees who had stepped forward on short notice to offer themselves so the party could choose a new prospective candidate expeditiously. Also screened were councillor Brennon Patterson, IT expert Satesh Ojah-Maharaj, attorney Shervon Noriega, Arima former deputy mayor Luanna Guerra and PNM PRO Laurel Lezama Lee-Sing.