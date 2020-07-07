Arima man shot dead

Stock photo

A 34-year-old Arima man was shot dead near his home on Monday night.

Police said Aaron Castillo was walking along Clovis Street, Arima, at around 10.30 pm when a man with a plastic bag over his head and face ran up from behind and shot him several times.

The gunman jumped into a drain and ran away.

People nearby heard the gunshots and called an ambulance.

Emergency medical technicians arrived with the police and a district medical officer, who declared Castillo dead at the scene.

Investigators said they found nine spent shells.