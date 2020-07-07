A dumping ground for the UNC?

THE EDITOR: People are asking whether Cumuto/Manzanilla is the dumping ground for UNC politicians.

From 1995 the constituency was saddled with the father and son combination of the Partap family who hailed from far-off Tableland.

Then in 2015, Christine Newallo-Hosein, from God knows where, was imposed on the constituents who held their collective breath and faithfully voted for the UNC.

Come 2020 and a ray of hope arose that a local candidate would be chosen.

News of Dr Sandeep Maharaj accepting the nomination quickly dissipated when he withdrew for unknown reasons.

And then same old, same old reappeared. Dr Rai Ragbir, who apparently lives in Chaguanas, was given the nod to fight the seat.

No one in the area knows Ragbir, and probably Ragbir knows no one in the area.

This time around the UNC is in for a shock.

MARLON SEEJAT

Cumuto