"A curious Test match"

In this July 1 photo, West Indies' Joshua Da Silva bats during day three of a West Indies warm-up match at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. England are scheduled to play West Indies in their first international Test match on July 8-12.

I refer to this first Test match between England and the West Indies (WI) starting July 8 as curious. It is the first time, in my memory, two international cricket teams will be clashing in a Test without either having had the benefit of a first-class game or their players having had the chance of participating in a first-class fixture, in three and a half months.

The side playing at home under these circumstances ought to have the advantage, simply because they would be more familiar with the conditions. Yet since the situation is strange to both, it will be a battle of the minds.The one possessing the stronger mentality is the one that will prosper.

How will West Indies deal with this state of affairs? While it’s left to be seen, still, the logic of the preparation will be an interesting factor. WI decided to have two practice games of three days’ and four days’ duration. The full complement of players taken on the tour was 25 – 14 chosen for the series and 11 reserves. This was prompted by the pandemic and its restrictions.

In the 11 was Shannon Gabriel whose presence there was because he was recovering from an ankle injury and had to prove his fitness before inclusion. That he has done, which reduced the reserves to ten.

However, the top batsmen selected are not showing any form whatsoever; well, not the type of form one would associate with readiness for a Test match. The most experienced, like Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope and Roston Chase, are struggling. Jason Holder and Shane Dowrich are also not among the runs.

One begins to worry. especially when 22-year-old Trinidadian wicketkeeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva built up scores of 133 and 56, both not out. The youngster, who is a reserve and is there for the experience, is showing up the others.

I believe it’s worrying as low scores would indicate there was something in the wicket for the bowlers; however, when this youth, still wet behind the ears, could accumulate those scores, it proves two things: firstly, the established batsmen are mentally lazy and their enthusiasm is not burning bright enough to apply more effort to their skills. Some players just don’t like practice games.

Secondly, Da Silva has the temperament to take the opportunity to concentrate, apply himself to the task at hand and enjoy his cricket, which reveals a determination that could propel him to great success in the future.

WI batsmen have to show enormous character to overcome barren months of no cricket, plus weeks of practice with nothing to show for it in the couple of routine games played. This will certainly not build their self-confidence in addition to the skill necessary to deal with bowlers of the calibre of Jimmy Anderson, Simon Broad, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, superb fast bowlers who will be raring to go.

And WI batting coach Floyd Reifer, is spouting inanities like, “So we’ve been having a lot of discussions how we can bat out good spells and how to build that innings.”

Test batsmen? And they don’t know how to do that?

We’re in deep trouble!

At the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, venue of the first Test, the pitch is said to be a featherbed, a batting wicket. Nonetheless, although the weather is hot and dry this summer in England, batsmen still have to deal with the swinging ball, particularly when bowlers are getting nothing off the seam.

I foresee our batsmen having heaps of problems. England’s bowlers are very experienced; furthermore, they are quite capable under home conditions.

WI depends heavily for runs on Brathwaite and Hope; then again, these are batsmen who need some decent scores behind them to build their confidence, although they’re experienced enough to know what to expect.

The others are unproven, like Sharmah Brooks, John Campbell, Jermaine Blackwood and Nkrumah Bonner.

Lest anyone may think that Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer would have made a difference, just have a look at their batting statistics against England in the WI last year. Both played five innings, with Bravo averaging 11.8 and Hetmyer 17.4. The English bowlers have their measure!

The bowling is capable, but they need runs to defend. Bowlers cannot attack opposing batsmen to remove them without their batsmen producing solid and reliable totals.

It will be interesting to note how this curious game will unfold, given its cricketers’ attendant problems.