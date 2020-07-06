Wallace steps down as SSFL president

William Wallace -

WILLIAM Wallace has stepped down as president of the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL), effective immediately.

Wallace, the ousted TTFA president, offered his resignation, on Monday morning, at a SSFL Annual General Meeting (AGM), at the Carapichaima East Secondary School.

Phillip Fraser, who was the first vice-president, will take over at the helm of the SSFL until further notice.

Wallace replaced Anthony Creed as SSFL president on April 1, 2017. During his time as SSFL boss, he attracted sponsorship from regional sports channel Sportsmax, as well as corporate bodies Digicel and Shell.

The former Carapichaima East teacher was elected TTFA president on November 24, 2019, but his executive was removed by FIFA in March and a normalisation committee set up, due to mounting debts from the local governing body for football.

Ironically, in June, Sportsmax Zone highlighted a few incidents involving Wallace during his stint as TTFA president, including contracts to TT men’s team coach Terry Fenwick, general secretary Ramesh Ramdhan, marketing official Peter Miller and sportwear company Avec Sport.

Wallace insisted on Monday that his resignation as SSFL had nothing to do with the recent controversies, as he had planned to step down at the scheduled AGM on March 20. That meeting was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.