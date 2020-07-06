Two shot in Mason Hall

TWO men are in stable condition at Scarborough hospital after they were shot in Mason Hall on Sunday night.

Newsday understands that shortly after 9pm on Sunday, Kevin Manswell, 45, of Mon Repos, San Fernando and his friend Harold Pierre, 48, of Coco Watty Trace, Mason Hall were liming at Sandy River, Mason Hall when a gunman began firing indiscriminately in their direction.

According to reports, the friends saw a man in a dark blue jacket with the word “police” at the back walking towards a house with a gun and shooting. The man suddenly began firing in their direction.

Manswell was hit in his thigh and right ankle while Pierre received a single gunshot wound to his left foot.

Several spent shells were recovered at the scene.

No one has been held in connection with the shooting.

W/Sgt Alicia Piggott of the Scarborough CID is investigating.