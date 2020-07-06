Suspect held minutes after car stolen

POLICE arrested a man and recovered a stolen vehicle minutes after the crime was committed and even before the victim had time to reach the police station to lodge a report. A press release from the police said that a 22-year-old man is assisting police in their investigations.

According to the victim, while plying his white Nissan AD wagon for hire along Railway Road in El Socorro at 11 am on Sunday, he picked up five young men who asked to be taken to lower Aranguez to attend a football game.

On reaching Johnny King Road in Aranguez, one of the men placed a knife to the victim’s throat while another pointed a gun at him and ordered him out of the car which then sped off.

The driver contacted Barataria police via cellphone and officers on patrol spotted the stolen car at Ali Drive in Aranguez. A man whose description matched those given by the driver was arrested.

The police release stated that when the driver arrived at the police station to lodge a report, he saw the detained suspect and pointed him out to police as one of the five men who held him up.

Barataria police are continuing their search for the remaining four suspects and are urging anyone who witnessed the crime or have knowledge of the suspects involved to contact them at 674-4724. The detained man is expected to be charged soon and PC Mulrain of the Barataria CID is leading investigations.