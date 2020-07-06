Dancehall artiste ‘Sixx’ killed while playing video games

Kyle 'Sixx' Roberts

Twenty-six-year-old dancehall artiste Kyle Roberts was shot dead on Sunday night during a home invasion at Viceroy Crescent, Bon Air Gardens.

Police said Roberts, whose stage name was Rebel Sixx, was playing games on his PlayStation video game console at around 11.45 pm.

Two gunmen dressed in black stormed the house and shot him several times.

A relative who was bathing during the shooting hid in the bathroom, then found Roberts, bleeding on the floor.

Members of the Northern Division Task Force Central took Roberts to the Arima Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Investigators said they found 17 spent shells at the house.