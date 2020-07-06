Pleasantville man shot dead near home

Stock photo

A Pleasantville man was shot and killed on Sunday night at the Pleasantville apartment buildings in San Fernando.

The deceased has been identified as Issa Aaron Ambrose, 34, who lived with his mother, Jeane Browne, 61.

Browne said she last saw her son around 8 pm on Sunday. She was awakened around 11.30 pm by a neighbour and was told her son was dead.

Police said Ambrose was found a short distance away from his apartment with a gunshot wound to the back of the neck.

Alcohol, cigarettes, a grey and black face mask, $95 and other smaller items were found at the scene, the police said.

No motive has been established for the murder and Southern Division police are continuing investigations.