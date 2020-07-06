Pereira chairs RFHL

Vincent Pereira, president of BHPTT. Photo courtesy BHP -

Vincent Pereira has been appointed chairman of the region's biggest financial group, Republic Financial Holdings Ltd (RFHL), effective July 1.

Pereira joined the Republic group's board of directors in 2019 and was appointed chairman of Republic Bank Ltd on January 1, 2020.

He is also the president of energy giant BHP Trinidad and Tobago, a position he has held since 2005. He is responsible for the company’s safe and reliable operations and for the growth of its legacy business in Trinidad and Tobago, including the successful execution of two major offshore upstream development projects.