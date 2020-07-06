PCA to CoP: Suspend all cops involved in Morvant shootings

Police Complaints Authority director David West and deputy director Michelle Solomon-Baksh at a sitting of the Special Select Committee. File photo

The Police Complaints Authority has formally told Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith to suspend all 18 police officers who were present during the shooting deaths of Joel Jacobs, Israel Clinton and Noel Diamond.

In a media release the PCA said its deputy director Michelle Solomon-Baksh also briefed the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Police killed Jacobs, Clinton and Diamond on June 27. CCTV footage showed the three men surrendering before being shot.

The deaths of the three men and the subsequent release of the video footage on social media sparked protests and confrontations between police and residents of East Port of Spain last week.

The Law Association had also called on Griffith to suspend all the officers involved. He responded that that would be "illogical."