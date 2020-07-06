Mother of slain dancehall artiste wants no reprisals for son's murder

Kyle "Rebel Sixx" Roberts. -

A woman who identified herself the mother of local dancehall artiste Kyle "Rebel Sixx" Roberts, says she does not want anyone taking revenge on hehalf of her murdered son.

Roberts, 26, was shot dead while playing video games in the living room of a house at Viceroy Crescent, Bon Air Gardens, Arouca, at around 11.45 pm on Sunday.

During the almost three-minute-long video, the woman who identified herself only as Rebel Sixx's mother, urged cooler heads to prevail and said that vengeance belonged to God.

"There is nobody in the world outside of God that loves my son more than me and I am saying to you all, know that the Bible says vengeance is mine sayeth the Lord.

"I don't want anyone avenging my son's death. I don't want any retaliation, because my son had a big mouth. Who knows Kyle knows he has a big mouth, but that wasn't who he was."

The woman also issued a stern message to Roberts' killers in which she warned that in time they too will face justice from God for their actions.

"I will say to the murderers who know themselves and who sent the hit because he was a threat, let me tell you something, vengeance is the Lord's. I don't have to lift a finger.

"No one has to lift a finger, but surely your turn will come. The way I am crying and grieving today, the way my son's son and his daughter are crying and hurting because they lost a father in the prime of his life, is the same way someone will cry for you. I'm not wishing it on you, but the Bible says that you reap what you sow.

At the end of the video, the woman said she found strength in God as she was far away from her son and could not return home as the borders were closed.

After the shooting, police took Roberts to the Arima Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Investigators said they found 17 spent shells at the house.