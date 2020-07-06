Kamla drops 10 MPs
UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Sunday night confirmed rumours by dropping ten incumbent Opposition MPs.
She also took a gamble by including former Princes Town MP Barry Padarath amid questions as to whether he will be able to return to TT from the US ahead of the August 10 general election.
The ten MPs dropped from the UNC slate included: Chaguanas East MP Fazal Karim, St Augustine MP Prakash Ramadhar, Couva North MP Ramona Ramdial, Oropouche West MP Vidya Gayadeen-Gopeesingh, Cumuto/Manzanilla MP Christine Newallo-Hosein and Caroni Central MP Dr Bhoendradatt Tewarie (all of whom had offered themselves for re-selection).
Chaguanas West MP Ganga Singh, Caroni East MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh, Tabaquite MP Dr Suruj Rambachan and Barataria/ San Juan Dr Fuad Khan had all bowed out beforehand.)
The eight MPs successfully re-selected were Persad-Bissessar for Siparia, Padarath for Princes Town, David Lee for Pointe-a-Pierre, Rushton Paray for Mayaro, Lackram Bodoe for Fyazabad, Rodney Charles for Naparima, Rudranath Indarsingh for Couva South and Dr Roodal Moonilal for Oropouche East.
The new UNC slate includes several individuals drawn from the Senate, local government and the UNC party executive.
It is :
Arima Flora Singh
AroucaMaloney Cherry-Ann David
Barataria/San Juan Saddam Hosein
Caroni East Dr Rishi Seecharran
Caroni Central Arnold Ram
Chaguanas Est Mayor Vandana Mohit
Chaguanas West Dinesh Rambally
Couva North Ravi Ratiram
Couva South Rudy Indarsingh
Cumuto/Manzanilla Dr Rai Ragbir
D'Abadie/O'Meara Jamal Hoyte
Diego Martin Central John Laquis
Diego Martin North-East Eli Zakour
Diego Martin West Marsha Walker
Fyzabad Dr Lackram Bodoe
La Brea Victor Roberts
La HorquettaTalparo Jearlean John
Laventille East Kareem Baird
Laventille West/Morvant Rodney Stowe
Lopinot/Bon Air West Triston Bonterre
Mayaro Rushton Paray
Moruga/Tableland Michelle Benjamin
Naparima Rodney Charles
Oropouche East Dr Roodal Moonilal
Oropouche West Davendranath Tancoo
Point Fortin Tarhaqa Obika
Pointe-a-Pierre David Lee
Port of Spain North Darren Garner
Port of Spain South Curtis Orr
Princes Town Barry Padarath
San Fernando East Monifa Andrews
San Fernando West Sean Sobers
Siparia Kamla Persad-Bissessar
St Ann's East Kenya Charles
St Augustine Khadijah Ameen
St joseph Lt Colonel Ahloy Hunt
Tabaquite Anita Haynes
Toco/Sangre Grande Nabila Green
Tunapuna David Nakhid
