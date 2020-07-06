Kamla drops 10 MPs

Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Kevan Gibbs

UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Sunday night confirmed rumours by dropping ten incumbent Opposition MPs.

She also took a gamble by including former Princes Town MP Barry Padarath amid questions as to whether he will be able to return to TT from the US ahead of the August 10 general election.

The ten MPs dropped from the UNC slate included: Chaguanas East MP Fazal Karim, St Augustine MP Prakash Ramadhar, Couva North MP Ramona Ramdial, Oropouche West MP Vidya Gayadeen-Gopeesingh, Cumuto/Manzanilla MP Christine Newallo-Hosein and Caroni Central MP Dr Bhoendradatt Tewarie (all of whom had offered themselves for re-selection).

Chaguanas West MP Ganga Singh, Caroni East MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh, Tabaquite MP Dr Suruj Rambachan and Barataria/ San Juan Dr Fuad Khan had all bowed out beforehand.)

The eight MPs successfully re-selected were Persad-Bissessar for Siparia, Padarath for Princes Town, David Lee for Pointe-a-Pierre, Rushton Paray for Mayaro, Lackram Bodoe for Fyazabad, Rodney Charles for Naparima, Rudranath Indarsingh for Couva South and Dr Roodal Moonilal for Oropouche East.

The new UNC slate includes several individuals drawn from the Senate, local government and the UNC party executive.

It is :

Arima Flora Singh

AroucaMaloney Cherry-Ann David

Barataria/San Juan Saddam Hosein

Caroni East Dr Rishi Seecharran

Caroni Central Arnold Ram

Chaguanas Est Mayor Vandana Mohit

Chaguanas West Dinesh Rambally

Couva North Ravi Ratiram

Couva South Rudy Indarsingh

Cumuto/Manzanilla Dr Rai Ragbir

D'Abadie/O'Meara Jamal Hoyte

Diego Martin Central John Laquis

Diego Martin North-East Eli Zakour

Diego Martin West Marsha Walker

Fyzabad Dr Lackram Bodoe

La Brea Victor Roberts

La HorquettaTalparo Jearlean John

Laventille East Kareem Baird

Laventille West/Morvant Rodney Stowe

Lopinot/Bon Air West Triston Bonterre

Mayaro Rushton Paray

Moruga/Tableland Michelle Benjamin

Naparima Rodney Charles

Oropouche East Dr Roodal Moonilal

Oropouche West Davendranath Tancoo

Point Fortin Tarhaqa Obika

Pointe-a-Pierre David Lee

Port of Spain North Darren Garner

Port of Spain South Curtis Orr

Princes Town Barry Padarath

San Fernando East Monifa Andrews

San Fernando West Sean Sobers

Siparia Kamla Persad-Bissessar

St Ann's East Kenya Charles

St Augustine Khadijah Ameen

St joseph Lt Colonel Ahloy Hunt

Tabaquite Anita Haynes

Toco/Sangre Grande Nabila Green

Tunapuna David Nakhid