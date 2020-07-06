Japanese drift legend mourns TT’s 'drift king'

MEMORIES: Japanese drift legend Kenshiro "Ken" Gushi, right, with deceased TT drift king Kerry Philip.

THE death of 41-year-old Kerry “Drift King” Philip is being felt throughout the country and even in Japan. Among those mourning the popular drift racing star is Japanese professional drifting legend Kenshiro “Ken” Gushi.

Philip died in a motorcycle accident in Bon Air Gardens on Saturday evening.

Gushi visited TT last August for the Import Convention Pro League Drift event, where he met Philip.

In a Facebook post, Gushi, 32, said, “Kerry, my man. I’m deeply saddened by what I’m hearing. I’m hoping it’s not true but if it is, heaven gained an angel. I miss you, brother. The world needs more of you. Rest in paradise, my man. I’ll see you again.”

Many local fans and fellow drifters described Philip as the pioneer of the sport in TT and said they are still coming to terms with his death.