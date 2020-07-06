Campaign on truth and fact

THE EDITOR: Now that the election bell has rung, I appeal to all political parties and all involved to please keep things honest and factual during the brief campaign.

Far too often in the recent past the political rhetoric has descended into all-out falsehoods. In many cases false and unsubstantiated narratives have been created and sustained. Narratives that are not only slanderous but incendiary and that threaten to burn the “whole place down.”

If you do indeed have a true and uncompromised affection for this nation, I beg of you all to please cease and desist. Let the facts be your faithful guide during the next five weeks.

You may not see it now, but the people you wish to represent would greatly appreciate the education and honesty, and public order and harmony can only stand to benefit from your small sacrifice at this time.

Any guarantee that we emerge after August 10 as a single, unified and peaceful country, to my mind, depends highly upon it.

A BENNETT

San Fernando